Lavrov, new ambassador Sullivan discuss prospects for Russia-US bilateral ties

31 Jan, 2020 14:42
Lavrov, new ambassador Sullivan discuss prospects for Russia-US bilateral ties
US Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan arrives at the Lopez Palace in Asuncion, Paraguay, September 6, 2019. © Reuters / Jorge Adorno

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and new US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan discussed on Friday the prospects for Russia-US relations, in Lavrov’s first meeting with Sullivan since he started in the role.

They discussed the current state of affairs and prospects for the development of Russian-American relations, as well as some pressing international problems, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov expressed hope that the new US ambassador would contribute to “the normalization and strengthening of relations between our countries in various fields.”

Sullivan, who arrived in Moscow on January 16 to replace Jon Huntsman, earlier served as the US deputy secretary of state.

