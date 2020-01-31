Tehran says US sanctions on chief of nuclear energy organization was ‘unwise move’

Iran’s nuclear energy organization has described recent sanctions on the head of the agency by the US an “unwise move.” Washington announced new sanctions on Thursday against the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and its director, Ali Akbar Salehi. The sanctions freeze any assets that Salehi has within US jurisdiction.

The organization tweeted on Friday that “the unwise move” by President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Salehi and AEOI “will not in any way interrupt [Iran’s] peaceful nuclear activities and policies.”

“Such cruel sanctions will further enhance the nuclear scientist’s motives in neutralizing hostile US policies,” the organization added.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said it seems US officials imposed the sanctions to try to divert public opinion from Trump’s impeachment, AP reported.