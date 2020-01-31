 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
First two cases of coronavirus confirmed in Russia, both Chinese citizens – Deputy PM
EU will see ‘no fewer opportunities’ after Brexit, Commission chief says

31 Jan, 2020 11:58
EU will see ‘no fewer opportunities’ after Brexit, Commission chief says
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen caresses a French police officer's horse in front of the house of French political economist and diplomat Jean Monnet in Bazoches-sur-Guyonne, France, January 30, 2020. © Reuters / Thomas Samson / Pool

The EU will start a new chapter after Britain leaves, with no fewer opportunities as a united force on global issues, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

“Our experience has taught us that strength does not lie in splendid isolation but in our unique union,” the head of the EU’s executive told reporters ahead of Britain’s formal exit from the bloc at 2300 GMT.

“Nowhere else in the world can you find 27 nations of 440 million people speaking 24 different languages, relying on each other,” Reuters quoted her as saying. “Let there be no doubt – the challenges that Europe faces and the opportunities that it can grasp have not changed because of Brexit.”

Brexit offered the 27 remaining members of the EU “a once-in-a-generation opportunity” to ensure that Europe leads the way on the challenge of climate change, the digital revolution, managing migration and building strong partnerships across the globe, von der Leyen added.

