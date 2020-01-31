 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UNSC urges immediate end to ‘significant escalation’ of Yemen fighting

31 Jan, 2020 08:16
UNSC urges immediate end to ‘significant escalation’ of Yemen fighting
Houthi police troopers in Sanaa, Yemen, November 5, 2019. © Reuters / Khaled Abdullah

The UN Security Council has called for an immediate end to a “significant” escalation in fighting in Yemen between Houthi Shiite rebels and the Saudi-led military coalition supporting the country’s government.

In a statement on Thursday, member states “underlined their disappointment” at the return to violence, saying it “threatens to undermine progress made during the recent period of de-escalation in Yemen.”

The council also expressed hope “that a renewed de-escalation would create space for the Yemeni parties to move towards comprehensive and inclusive UN-led negotiations.”

The UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths on Tuesday urged a halt to the recent “alarming military escalation” in fighting “before it is too late.” Less than two weeks ago, Griffiths had reported to the council on a major reduction in military operations, AP said.

