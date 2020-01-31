UNSC urges immediate end to ‘significant escalation’ of Yemen fighting

The UN Security Council has called for an immediate end to a “significant” escalation in fighting in Yemen between Houthi Shiite rebels and the Saudi-led military coalition supporting the country’s government.

In a statement on Thursday, member states “underlined their disappointment” at the return to violence, saying it “threatens to undermine progress made during the recent period of de-escalation in Yemen.”

The council also expressed hope “that a renewed de-escalation would create space for the Yemeni parties to move towards comprehensive and inclusive UN-led negotiations.”

The UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths on Tuesday urged a halt to the recent “alarming military escalation” in fighting “before it is too late.” Less than two weeks ago, Griffiths had reported to the council on a major reduction in military operations, AP said.