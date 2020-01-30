 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU foreign policy chief calls on Serbia & Kosovo to resume dialogue

30 Jan, 2020 15:36
EU foreign policy chief calls on Serbia & Kosovo to resume dialogue
Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, January 20, 2020. © Reuters / Johanna Geron

The European Union’s top diplomat on Thursday called on Serbia and Kosovo to resume dialogue, saying it’s the only way to achieve a final agreement. The talks between them broke down in November 2018, when Kosovo imposed a 100 percent tax on Serbian goods over “Belgrade’s refusal” to recognize Kosovo’s independence.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was on a two-day trip to Kosovo before traveling Friday to Serbia. “My objective is to accompany, facilitate the negotiations,” Borrell said after meeting with Kosovo’s President Hashim Thaci.

Last week, senior US officials brokered two deals to resume air and railway links between Serbia and Kosovo, which have been suspended for 21 years.

Borrell said Brussels wasn’t in a race with Washington on the negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina, AP reported. The EU-mediated talks started in 2011.

