EU foreign policy chief calls on Serbia & Kosovo to resume dialogue

The European Union’s top diplomat on Thursday called on Serbia and Kosovo to resume dialogue, saying it’s the only way to achieve a final agreement. The talks between them broke down in November 2018, when Kosovo imposed a 100 percent tax on Serbian goods over “Belgrade’s refusal” to recognize Kosovo’s independence.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was on a two-day trip to Kosovo before traveling Friday to Serbia. “My objective is to accompany, facilitate the negotiations,” Borrell said after meeting with Kosovo’s President Hashim Thaci.

Last week, senior US officials brokered two deals to resume air and railway links between Serbia and Kosovo, which have been suspended for 21 years.

Borrell said Brussels wasn’t in a race with Washington on the negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina, AP reported. The EU-mediated talks started in 2011.