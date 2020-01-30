 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Abbas to attend UNSC session as Palestinians prepare resolution against US Mideast plan – envoy

30 Jan, 2020 08:41
Abbas to attend UNSC session as Palestinians prepare resolution against US Mideast plan – envoy
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas delivers a speech following the announcement by US President Donald Trump of the Mideast peace plan, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 28, 2020. © Reuters / Raneen Sawafta / File Photo

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas will attend a UN Security Council session to submit a resolution against the US-proposed ‘deal of the century’ plan for the Middle East, the Palestinian envoy to the UN has said.

Consultations at the UN “will culminate” in a visit by President Abbas to the Security Council within the next two weeks, according to Riyad Mansour.

Abbas “will put before the entire international community the reaction of the Palestinian people and the Palestinian leadership to this onslaught against the national rights of the Palestinian people by the Trump administration,” TASS quoted Mansour as saying.

The resolution will be brought before the UN Security Council in cooperation with Tunisia, currently a non-permanent member of the UN body. Mansour described the US initiative as “the opposite of peace,” saying that it would allow Israel “to annex” 40 percent of the Palestinian territory.

