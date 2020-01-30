Abbas to attend UNSC session as Palestinians prepare resolution against US Mideast plan – envoy

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas will attend a UN Security Council session to submit a resolution against the US-proposed ‘deal of the century’ plan for the Middle East, the Palestinian envoy to the UN has said.

Consultations at the UN “will culminate” in a visit by President Abbas to the Security Council within the next two weeks, according to Riyad Mansour.

Abbas “will put before the entire international community the reaction of the Palestinian people and the Palestinian leadership to this onslaught against the national rights of the Palestinian people by the Trump administration,” TASS quoted Mansour as saying.

The resolution will be brought before the UN Security Council in cooperation with Tunisia, currently a non-permanent member of the UN body. Mansour described the US initiative as “the opposite of peace,” saying that it would allow Israel “to annex” 40 percent of the Palestinian territory.