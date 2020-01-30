 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Number of migrants trying to cross English Channel in boats explodes – French officials

30 Jan, 2020 07:14
Get short URL
Number of migrants trying to cross English Channel in boats explodes – French officials
© Reuters / Pascal Rossignol

The number of migrants who attempted to cross the English Channel in small boats exploded last year, when more than 2,700 people were rescued at sea or stopped while trying to reach Britain from France, according to a count by French maritime authorities.

The 2019 figure is more than four times larger than the previous years’ count of cross-Channel migration, maritime officials said. They could not say whether the increase in attempts to reach Britain was linked to migrants fearing that Brexit might bring tighter borders.

It was not known how many migrants successfully made the crossing, AP reported. Small vessels can easily fail in the rough waters of the English Channel, known for high winds and strong currents. The Maritime Prefecture said 74 migrants have been rescued so far in 2020.

Migrants have long used northern France as a launching point to sneak into Britain, either through the Channel vehicle tunnel or on ferries. Both French and British customs agents and police are posted in the port of Calais.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies