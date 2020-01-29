 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

France could sign Brexit deal quickly if UK commits to ‘no dumping’ – minister

29 Jan, 2020 14:23
Get short URL
France could sign Brexit deal quickly if UK commits to ‘no dumping’ – minister
Amelie de Montchalin. © Reuters / Philippe Wojazer

France said on Wednesday it could approve a Brexit trade deal quickly if Britain commits to maintaining regulations in line with those in Europe.

French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin added that Paris would not rush into a deal before the end of the year if its red lines on “dumping” were not met.

“On trade issues, we must ensure conditions for fair competition are maintained,” Reuters quoted the minister as saying.

Britain will formally exit the European Union on January 31. British and European negotiators will use an 11-month transition period to seal a trade deal for a post-Brexit relationship.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies