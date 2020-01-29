France could sign Brexit deal quickly if UK commits to ‘no dumping’ – minister

France said on Wednesday it could approve a Brexit trade deal quickly if Britain commits to maintaining regulations in line with those in Europe.

French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin added that Paris would not rush into a deal before the end of the year if its red lines on “dumping” were not met.

“On trade issues, we must ensure conditions for fair competition are maintained,” Reuters quoted the minister as saying.

Britain will formally exit the European Union on January 31. British and European negotiators will use an 11-month transition period to seal a trade deal for a post-Brexit relationship.