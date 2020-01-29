 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kazakhstan suspends all passenger transportation links with China over virus outbreak

29 Jan, 2020 11:16
Women cross from Kazakhstan into China in the China-Kazakhstan Horgos International Border Cooperation Center, in Khorgos, Kazakhstan. © Reuters / Sue-Lin Wong

Kazakhstan is suspending all forms of passenger travel to and from neighboring China, the Central Asian nation’s government said on Wednesday. The statement came as an outbreak of a new coronavirus continued to widen.

The government has also suspended the issuance of visas to Chinese citizens, Reuters reported.

Bus routes to and from China have already been halted, while passenger train movement will stop on February 1 and all flights will be suspended from February 3, according to the government.

Kazakhstan has registered no cases of the new virus. However, authorities have isolated dozens of people with respiratory infection symptoms upon return from China to carry out additional tests.

