Kazakhstan suspends all passenger transportation links with China over virus outbreak

Kazakhstan is suspending all forms of passenger travel to and from neighboring China, the Central Asian nation’s government said on Wednesday. The statement came as an outbreak of a new coronavirus continued to widen.

The government has also suspended the issuance of visas to Chinese citizens, Reuters reported.

Bus routes to and from China have already been halted, while passenger train movement will stop on February 1 and all flights will be suspended from February 3, according to the government.

Kazakhstan has registered no cases of the new virus. However, authorities have isolated dozens of people with respiratory infection symptoms upon return from China to carry out additional tests.