India calls for 2-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian issue as Trump unveils his plan

India on Wednesday called for a two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian issue after US President Donald Trump unveiled his plan.

“India has been consistently supportive of the Palestinian cause,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

“We reiterate our view that final status issues should be resolved through direct negotiations between the two parties and be acceptable to both,” ANI quoted him as saying.

“We urge the parties to engage with each other, including on the recent proposals put forward by the US, and find an acceptable two-state solution for peaceful coexistence,” according to the spokesperson.