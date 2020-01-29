 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India calls for 2-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian issue as Trump unveils his plan

29 Jan, 2020 10:15
India calls for 2-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian issue as Trump unveils his plan
Raveesh Kumar, spokesman for the Indian Foreign Ministry. © Reuters / Altaf Hussain

India on Wednesday called for a two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian issue after US President Donald Trump unveiled his plan.

“India has been consistently supportive of the Palestinian cause,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

“We reiterate our view that final status issues should be resolved through direct negotiations between the two parties and be acceptable to both,” ANI quoted him as saying.

“We urge the parties to engage with each other, including on the recent proposals put forward by the US, and find an acceptable two-state solution for peaceful coexistence,” according to the spokesperson.

