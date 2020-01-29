 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US military may put S. Korean workers ‘on leave’ amid prolonged Seoul talks

29 Jan, 2020 13:27
A US-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang. © Reuters / Kim Hong-ji

The US military said it has begun notifying nearly 9,000 South Korean workers that they will be put on leave starting from April if Seoul and Washington fail to reach a deal on sharing costs for the upkeep of 28,500 US soldiers in the country.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said Seoul should bear more of the burden for hosting the troops. The two sides have held six rounds of talks but have been unable to reach an agreement due to differences over Washington’s demand for a sharp hike in Seoul’s contribution for this year.

The current agreement expired at the end of 2019, but the US military was using “residual funds” in efforts to minimize the impact on workers, Reuters quoted US Ambassador Harry Harris as saying.

The US Forces in Korea said it began to send “furlough letters” to employees on Tuesday in line with US law requiring 60 days notice.

