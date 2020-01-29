 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Baghdad contemplates giving NATO larger role to replace US-led coalition – report

29 Jan, 2020 09:45
Iraqi PM Adel Abdul Mahdi (L). © Reuters / Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office

Iraq is considering a larger role for NATO at the expense of the US-led coalition, AFP reported, citing officials in Baghdad and Western states. The January 3 strike which killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and a top Iraqi commander was condemned by Baghdad as a breach of its sovereignty and of the coalition’s mandate, which focuses on fighting Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).

Iraq’s parliament has voted in favor of ousting all foreign troops, including the 5,200 US soldiers. The Canadian-led NATO mission was set up in 2018 and has around 500 forces training Iraqi troops.

“We are talking to the coalition countries – France, the UK, Canada – about a range of scenarios,” said Abdelkarim Khalaf, spokesman for PM Adel Abdul Mahdi. “The essential thing is that no combat troops are present and our airspace is no longer used.”

Two unnamed Western officials were cited as saying that the premier had asked them to “draft some options” on a path forward for the coalition.

