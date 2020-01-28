 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Morales’ ally Arce returns to Bolivia to run for president in May election

28 Jan, 2020 14:50
Get short URL
Morales’ ally Arce returns to Bolivia to run for president in May election
Bolivia's former President Evo Morales and former Economy Minister and Movement to Socialism's (MAS) presidential candidate Luis Arce Catacora in Buenos Aires, Argentina, January 27, 2020. © Reuters / Mario De Fina

Luis Arce, the presidential candidate for Evo Morales’ Movement for Socialism party, returned to Bolivia on Tuesday following a self-imposed exile in Mexico, AFP reported. Arce, a former economy minister, is due to stand for Movement to Socialism (MAS) in the May 3 election aiming to extend the socialist party’s hold on the presidency for a fourth term.

Morales was in power for almost 14 years before resigning on November 10 following three weeks of at times violent protests against his re-election in an October poll.

After resigning, Morales fled into exile in Mexico before settling in neighboring Argentina a month later. He is barred from standing in the May election and the interim government accuses him of sedition.

Interim president Jeanine Anez announced her candidacy on Sunday despite having previously insisted her role was only to lead the country into elections.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies