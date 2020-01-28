 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump proposes a two-state solution for Israel-Palestine in ‘win-win opportunity’ for both sides
HomeNewsline

Italy allows ‘Ocean Viking’ boat carrying over 400 migrants to dock after days stranded at sea

28 Jan, 2020 15:49
Get short URL
Italy allows ‘Ocean Viking’ boat carrying over 400 migrants to dock after days stranded at sea
The migrant rescue ship 'Ocean Viking'. © Reuters / Hannah Wallace Bowman / MSF

A charity ship carrying hundreds of people rescued in the Mediterranean said on Tuesday it had received permission to dock in Italy. Germany and France will take in some of the 403 migrants aboard the ‘Ocean Viking’ ship, run by the French NGO SOS Mediterranee, with Ireland and Luxembourg also expected to offer help, Reuters reported, citing an Italian Interior Ministry source.

SOS Mediterranee said it had been told to take those rescued, including 38 women and 149 minors, to Taranto in the heel of Italy. Two more rescue ships carrying some 230 people were also waiting to be assigned a safe port either in Italy or Malta.

Matteo Salvini, the head of League party, condemned the decision to let the ‘Ocean Viking’ come to Italy. “The number of [migrant] arrivals has risen 500 percent in January 2020,” he tweeted.

The Interior Ministry says some 870 boat migrants have come to Italy this month, after 155 in the same period last year. This does not include those on the ‘Ocean Viking’.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies