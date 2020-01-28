 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Europe’s asylum agency expands operations in Greece

28 Jan, 2020 13:25
Get short URL
Europe’s asylum agency expands operations in Greece
Locals take part in a protest against overcrowded migrants camps on the island of Lesbos, in Mytilene, Greece, January 22, 2020. © Reuters / Elias Marcou

The EU agency for refugees, the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) said on Tuesday it will double its staff to 1,000 in Greece in the coming months. The move will help the country cope with thousands of migrants and refugees stranded on five islands.

Greece has promised faster processing of asylum requests of more than 70,000 pending from previous years, to shut five overcrowded refugee camps on its islands and replace them with more restrictive holding centers.

Rights groups have criticized the conservative government over its new framework to speed up the processing of asylum requests as a “rushed” attempt that would impede access to a fair asylum process for refugees, Reuters said.

Greece, via neighboring Turkey, was the main gateway into the EU for more than a million mainly Middle East and Asian migrants fleeing conflict in 2015-16. Last year, 59,726 migrants and refugees reached Greek shores, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said. Most of them arrived on Lesbos, Chios or Samos island near Turkey’s coasts.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies