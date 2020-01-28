Berlin to protect interests of Europe’s ‘smaller, northern democracies’ after Brexit – minister

Germany’s Europe Minister Michael Roth says Berlin will have to take on Britain’s role as “protector of the interests of Europe’s smaller, northern liberal democracies after Brexit.

Roth is forecasting that Britain’s departure would rebalance the EU and Germany will bear a greater responsibility for the wealthy countries to its north and west.

“After Brexit, the EU’s balance will be realigned,” he told Reuters. “For Denmark, Sweden or the Netherlands, Britain was a very important partner. These countries now have an interest in closer ties to Germany.”

He also rejected suggestions that disagreements between Paris and Berlin over the EU’s enlargement into the Balkans suggested that the ‘Franco-German motor’ that has traditionally been at the heart of European integration was now under strain.