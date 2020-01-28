 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU commissioner tells Poland ‘door for dialogue’ on judicial reform is open

28 Jan, 2020 12:17
European Values and Transparency Commissioner-designate Vera Jourova of Czech Republic speaks during her hearing before the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, October 7, 2019. © Reuters / Yves Herman

The door to a dialogue between Poland and the European Union on judicial reform is open, EU Values and Transparency Commissioner Vera Jourova said on Tuesday. The EU hopes to find a long-term solution to tensions between Warsaw and Brussels, the politician added.

Since coming to power in 2015, Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party introduced a series of judicial reforms which critics and EU officials say may breach the rule of law.

Jourova was in Warsaw to meet officials, including Poland’s Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, to discuss reforms to the judicial system, including a new law that critics say would muzzle judges, Reuters reports.

The threat for Poland is that Brussels may limit funding for countries that infringe the rule of law, according to Polish Senate speaker Tomasz Grodzki. The opposition politician was one of the first officials to meet Jourova on Tuesday.

