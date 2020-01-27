Palestinian PM calls on world powers ‘to reject’ Trump’s peace plan for Middle East

The Palestinian prime minister on Monday urged world powers to reject Donald Trump’s peace plan, which they said President Mahmoud Abbas had refused to discuss with his US counterpart, AFP reported.

Trump is due to unveil his proposal for Middle East peace this week in Washington, where he is scheduled to meet Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz.

Palestinian leaders, who have not been invited to the White House, have already rejected the US initiative. However, the details of Trump’s plan, which has been in the works since 2017, are not yet public.

Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh told reporters ahead of a weekly cabinet meeting: “We call on the international community to not be partners in this [plan] because it contravenes international law.” He added that the plan “gives Israel sovereignty over Palestinian territory.”