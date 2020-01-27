 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Palestinian PM calls on world powers ‘to reject’ Trump’s peace plan for Middle East

27 Jan, 2020 15:59
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas chairs a session of the weekly cabinet meeting with Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh, in Ramallah, West Bank, April 29, 2019. © Reuters / Majdi Mohammed / Pool

The Palestinian prime minister on Monday urged world powers to reject Donald Trump’s peace plan, which they said President Mahmoud Abbas had refused to discuss with his US counterpart, AFP reported.

Trump is due to unveil his proposal for Middle East peace this week in Washington, where he is scheduled to meet Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz.

Palestinian leaders, who have not been invited to the White House, have already rejected the US initiative. However, the details of Trump’s plan, which has been in the works since 2017, are not yet public.

Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh told reporters ahead of a weekly cabinet meeting: “We call on the international community to not be partners in this [plan] because it contravenes international law.” He added that the plan “gives Israel sovereignty over Palestinian territory.”

