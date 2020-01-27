 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU’s Barnier warns risk still exists of Brexit cliff edge at year-end

27 Jan, 2020 11:10
Ireland's Taoiseach (PM) Leo Varadkar and Michel Barnier, the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator at Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland, January 27, 2020. © Reuters / Lorraine O'Sullivan

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator said on Monday that businesses still face the risk of a cliff edge Brexit at the end of the year given the short time available to negotiate a future trading relationship between Britain and the EU.

“This negotiation is not usual because at the end of this year, the UK is leaving the single market, it is it’s choice, it is leaving the customs union,” Michel Barnier told a joint news conference with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

“If we have no agreement, it will not be business as usual and the status quo, we have to face the risk of a cliff edge, in particular for trade,” Reuters quoted Barnier as saying.

