Slovenian opposition may try to form new govt as PM Sarec resigns

Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec said he was sending his resignation to parliament on Monday, and called for an early election. His minority government could not push through important legislation, according to the PM.

The governing coalition of five center-left parties, which took power in September 2018, held only 43 out of 90 seats in parliament. After losing the informal support of the opposition Left Party in November, it has found it increasingly difficult to get bills through parliament.

“With this coalition, this situation in parliament, I cannot fulfill the expectations of the people,” Sarec told reporters. The opposition center-right Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), which is the largest party in parliament, is likely to try to form a new government, Reuters said, citing analysts.

An early election would take place only if that attempt fails. The next regular election is due to take place in mid 2022.