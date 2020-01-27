 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Rocket attack on US Embassy in Baghdad ‘injured 1 person’

27 Jan, 2020 10:37
Get short URL
Rocket attack on US Embassy in Baghdad ‘injured 1 person’
The US Embassy at the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq. © Reuters / Stringer

Staff at the US Embassy in Baghdad have confirmed that at least one personnel member was injured in a rocket attack on Sunday, AP reports. The two staff members, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not specify the injured person’s nationality or the severity of their wounds. 

They said on Monday that the rocket had slammed into a restaurant inside the embassy compound. Five Katyusha rockets crashed into a riverbank near the US Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, according to a statement from US Joint Operations Command.

It was the third rocket attack targeting the US Embassy this month. Previous attacks caused no injuries.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi condemned it, asserting Iraq’s commitment to “protecting all diplomatic missions.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies