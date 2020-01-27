Rocket attack on US Embassy in Baghdad ‘injured 1 person’

Staff at the US Embassy in Baghdad have confirmed that at least one personnel member was injured in a rocket attack on Sunday, AP reports. The two staff members, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not specify the injured person’s nationality or the severity of their wounds.

They said on Monday that the rocket had slammed into a restaurant inside the embassy compound. Five Katyusha rockets crashed into a riverbank near the US Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, according to a statement from US Joint Operations Command.

It was the third rocket attack targeting the US Embassy this month. Previous attacks caused no injuries.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi condemned it, asserting Iraq’s commitment to “protecting all diplomatic missions.”