Oman’s top diplomat visits Iran for 2nd time in week to discuss Gulf security

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hosted his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi on Sunday, the second such visit in one week, for talks on security in the Gulf.

Alawi made his visit to Tehran after his trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, which Zarif skipped after scheduling changes to the annual event.

Zarif and Alawi discussed “bilateral cooperation regarding the Strait of Hormuz and emphasized their governments’ will… to guarantee maritime and energy security for all,” according to Iran’s foreign ministry.

It was their second meeting in the Iranian capital since last Tuesday and at least their fourth encounter since last July, AFP said. Oman has often acted as a mediator between Iran and its regional foes, and also played a key role in facilitating talks that include the US.