1st ‘presumed case’ of coronavirus confirmed in Austria, number of infected in France rises to 3

26 Jan, 2020 13:50
FILE PHOTO. ©  Global Look Press / Xinhua / Xiong Qi

A Chinese flight attendant has been hospitalized in Vienna with symptoms of flu, the city's authorities have confirmed. The woman has recently traveled to Wuhan – the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, and is suspected of having contracted the disease.

France remains the only European country so far where cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have been confirmed. The number of infected persons there has recently increased to three, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

The total number of infections globally has surpassed 2,000. Most of them are in China, yet additional cases have also been reported from beyond that country's borders. In particular, a third case was confirmed in the US on Sunday.

