Bolivia suspends diplomatic relations with Cuba over FM’s ‘inadmissible comments’

Bolivia has suspended its diplomatic relations with Cuba, the Foreign Ministry of Bolivia’s interim government said in a statement on Friday.

The suspension was due to “recent inadmissible comments” by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, the ministry said, according to Reuters.

The diplomats in La Paz also cited “constant hostility and constant grievances of Cuba against the Bolivian constitutional government and its democratic process.”

Bolivia has been governed by interim President Jeanine Anez since the resignation of long-serving socialist President Evo Morales in November.