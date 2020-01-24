EU’s foreign policy chief extends timeline for dispute mechanism on Iran nuclear accord

The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday he had extended the time available to discuss ways to save the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran under a dispute mechanism triggered by France, Germany and Britain. “There is agreement that more time is needed due to the complexity of the issues involved. The timeline is therefore extended,” Borrell said in a statement.

On January 14, Borrell was notified by Paris, London and Berlin that they had triggered the dispute mechanism, in theory starting a 15-day process to resolve issues with Iran.

However, it is not clear when the 15-day period should start because Iran has not formally recognized the consultation process, Reuters said, citing officials. Borrell said the joint commission that regulates the nuclear deal will meet in February.

Britain, France and Germany formally accused Iran of violating the terms of its 2015 agreement to curb its nuclear program, which eventually could lead to the re-imposing of UN sanctions lifted under the deal.