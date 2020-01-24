 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

EU’s foreign policy chief extends timeline for dispute mechanism on Iran nuclear accord

24 Jan, 2020 12:59
Get short URL
EU’s foreign policy chief extends timeline for dispute mechanism on Iran nuclear accord
European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell addresses the European Parliament regarding the situation in Iran and Iraq, in Strasbourg, France, January 14, 2020. © Reuters / Vincent Kessler

The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday he had extended the time available to discuss ways to save the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran under a dispute mechanism triggered by France, Germany and Britain. “There is agreement that more time is needed due to the complexity of the issues involved. The timeline is therefore extended,” Borrell said in a statement.

On January 14, Borrell was notified by Paris, London and Berlin that they had triggered the dispute mechanism, in theory starting a 15-day process to resolve issues with Iran.

However, it is not clear when the 15-day period should start because Iran has not formally recognized the consultation process, Reuters said, citing officials. Borrell said the joint commission that regulates the nuclear deal will meet in February.

Britain, France and Germany formally accused Iran of violating the terms of its 2015 agreement to curb its nuclear program, which eventually could lead to the re-imposing of UN sanctions lifted under the deal.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies