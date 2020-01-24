 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
European Commission ‘very concerned’ about rule of law situation in Poland

24 Jan, 2020 11:47
The Polish parliament in Warsaw. © Reuters / Agencja Gazeta / Slawomir Kaminski

The European Commission said on Friday it was “very concerned” with the state of the rule of law in Poland where the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party overhauled the courts, precipitating a deepening stand-off between old and new judges.

“The Commission is very concerned about the rule of law situation in Poland, in particular about the final adoption of the law amending the organization of the ordinary courts,” a Commission spokesman said on Friday. The EU executive had previously asked Warsaw not to proceed with the legislation in the form it was eventually approved, he noted.

The Commission “will not hesitate to take the appropriate measures as necessary,” the spokesman said, referring to possible further legal cases by the EU against its biggest ex-communist member state, Reuters reported.

The Polish parliament, dominated by the eurosceptic PiS party, which has long been at odds with the EU over the rule of law, had passed a bill that would allow judges who criticize the government’s reforms to be disciplined, including through dismissals.

