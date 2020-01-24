European Commission ‘very concerned’ about rule of law situation in Poland

The European Commission said on Friday it was “very concerned” with the state of the rule of law in Poland where the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party overhauled the courts, precipitating a deepening stand-off between old and new judges.

“The Commission is very concerned about the rule of law situation in Poland, in particular about the final adoption of the law amending the organization of the ordinary courts,” a Commission spokesman said on Friday. The EU executive had previously asked Warsaw not to proceed with the legislation in the form it was eventually approved, he noted.

The Commission “will not hesitate to take the appropriate measures as necessary,” the spokesman said, referring to possible further legal cases by the EU against its biggest ex-communist member state, Reuters reported.

The Polish parliament, dominated by the eurosceptic PiS party, which has long been at odds with the EU over the rule of law, had passed a bill that would allow judges who criticize the government’s reforms to be disciplined, including through dismissals.