 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Duterte threatens to end Philippines’ pact on US ‘visiting forces’ over ally’s visa

24 Jan, 2020 10:41
Get short URL
Duterte threatens to end Philippines’ pact on US ‘visiting forces’ over ally’s visa
President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during his fourth State of the Nation Address at the Philippine Congress in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 22, 2019. © Reuters / Eloisa Lopez / File Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte has renewed a threat to terminate an accord that allows US forces to train in the Philippines unless Washington restored a visa of a political ally linked to alleged human rights violations.

Duterte said in an expletives-laced speech on Thursday night that he would give notice to the US terminating the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), if the reported cancellation of the entry visa of Sen. Ronald dela Rosa was not corrected within a month.

The security accord, which took effect in 1999, provides the legal cover for American troops to enter the Philippines for joint training with Filipino troops.

Despite Duterte’s critical stance, US-Philippine defense ties have remained robust and joint military exercises even increased in numbers last year, AP said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies