Duterte threatens to end Philippines’ pact on US ‘visiting forces’ over ally’s visa

President Rodrigo Duterte has renewed a threat to terminate an accord that allows US forces to train in the Philippines unless Washington restored a visa of a political ally linked to alleged human rights violations.

Duterte said in an expletives-laced speech on Thursday night that he would give notice to the US terminating the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), if the reported cancellation of the entry visa of Sen. Ronald dela Rosa was not corrected within a month.

The security accord, which took effect in 1999, provides the legal cover for American troops to enter the Philippines for joint training with Filipino troops.

Despite Duterte’s critical stance, US-Philippine defense ties have remained robust and joint military exercises even increased in numbers last year, AP said.