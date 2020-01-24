 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Outspoken former army figure named N. Korea’s FM – reports

24 Jan, 2020 09:14
North Korean delegation led by Ri Son-gwon, Chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, attends a meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone, South Korea, January 9, 2018. © Reuters / Korea Pool

Pyongyang has reportedly named a sharp-tongued former army officer with little foreign policy experience as its top diplomat. Ri Son-gwon’s new title as foreign minister was disclosed on Friday in a Korean Central News Agency dispatch. It said he attended a reception for foreign diplomats in Pyongyang the previous day.

South Korean and other media have also reported North Korea informed foreign diplomats in Pyongyang of Ri’s job last week. Ri, an outspoken retired army colonel, previously headed a government body responsible for relations with Seoul and has taken part in numerous inter-Korean military talks over the past 15 years.

The official is replacing Ri Yong-ho, a career diplomat with broad experience who had taken part in nuclear negotiations with the US since early 2018. Ri Yong-ho’s name was last mentioned in KCNA last August, AP said.

The nomination of the new diplomat is seen as a possible indication Pyongyang will take a harder line with Washington in the stalled nuclear negotiations.

