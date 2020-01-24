 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Singapore confirms 2 more Wuhan virus cases, tally is now 3

24 Jan, 2020 08:29
Officials monitor thermal scanners at Changi Airport, Singapore, January 22, 2020. © Reuters / Yiming Woo

Singapore has confirmed two more cases of a new strain of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Friday. The statement comes a day after the first case of the infection, which originated in China, was identified.

The ministry said it expected more imported cases because of high travel volume from China, where the virus has killed 25 people and infected more than 800, according to Reuters. Singapore’s tally of confirmed cases is now three.

Schools in Singapore asked parents to declare overseas holiday plans as authorities screened travelers at air, land, and sea checkpoints on Friday, to combat the spread of a flu virus which has revived memories of the SARS pandemic in 2003.

