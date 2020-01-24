Singapore confirms 2 more Wuhan virus cases, tally is now 3

Singapore has confirmed two more cases of a new strain of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Friday. The statement comes a day after the first case of the infection, which originated in China, was identified.

The ministry said it expected more imported cases because of high travel volume from China, where the virus has killed 25 people and infected more than 800, according to Reuters. Singapore’s tally of confirmed cases is now three.

Schools in Singapore asked parents to declare overseas holiday plans as authorities screened travelers at air, land, and sea checkpoints on Friday, to combat the spread of a flu virus which has revived memories of the SARS pandemic in 2003.