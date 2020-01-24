 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

EU top officials sign Brexit deal ahead of vote in parliament

24 Jan, 2020 07:45
Get short URL
EU top officials sign Brexit deal ahead of vote in parliament
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, Belgium, January 17, 2020. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir

The presidents of the European Commission and the European Council signed off on Britain’s EU divorce agreement on Friday. After formal endorsement by Brussels’ two top officials, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, the text will now go to the European Parliament on Wednesday, January 29 for ratification, AFP said. “Charles Michel and I have just signed the Agreement on the Withdrawal of the UK from the EU, opening the way for its ratification by the European Parliament,” Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.

Diplomats from the EU member states will approve the deal in writing on Thursday. Then, on January 31, Britain spends its last day in the EU before leaving the bloc at 2300 GMT as clocks strike midnight in Brussels.

Michel tweeted on Friday that “things will inevitably change but our friendship will remain.” The official added that the two sides are starting “a new chapter as partners and allies.”

Queen Elizabeth II gave her formal assent to the British withdrawal legislation on Thursday and the EU is now expected to complete the final formalities in the coming days.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies