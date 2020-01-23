 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US imposes Iran-related sanctions on two people and six companies, mostly Chinese
HomeNewsline

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin expects US-UK trade deal ‘this year’

23 Jan, 2020 16:46
Get short URL
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin expects US-UK trade deal ‘this year’
US President Donald Trump stands with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin prior to signing "phase one" of the US-China trade agreement in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 15, 2020. © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday said a post-Brexit trade deal between the United States and Britain was a top priority and he expected such an agreement by the end of the year.

The top US economic official made his comments before heading to London to lay out ways the two countries could reach a quick accord after the UK leaves the EU on January 31, AFP reports.

Responding to Mnuchin’s remarks, the spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to offer a timetable. Both sides “want to agree an ambitious free trade agreement as quickly as possible,” the spokesman said.

“Once we have left the EU in just over a week’s time we’ll be free to start having discussions with countries around the world including the US,” he added.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies