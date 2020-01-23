 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Queen Elizabeth II approves British govt’s Brexit bill

23 Jan, 2020 15:20
Queen Elizabeth II approves British govt’s Brexit bill
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain October 14, 2019. © Reuters / Paul Ellis / Pool

Queen Elizabeth II formally approved on Thursday the law facilitating Britain’s departure from the European Union at the end of this month, AFP reports.

“Her Majesty the Queen has now granted Royal Assent to the Brexit Bill which therefore becomes the Brexit Act,” Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay tweeted. “Enshrined in law, this enables the UK to leave the EU on 31st January.”

The Brexit bill passed its final hurdle in Parliament on Wednesday after the House of Lords abandoned attempts to amend it.

It was approved by Parliament’s upper chamber after the House of Commons overturned changes to the government’s Brexit bill made a day earlier by the unelected House of Lords.

