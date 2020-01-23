Queen Elizabeth II approves British govt’s Brexit bill

Queen Elizabeth II formally approved on Thursday the law facilitating Britain’s departure from the European Union at the end of this month, AFP reports.

“Her Majesty the Queen has now granted Royal Assent to the Brexit Bill which therefore becomes the Brexit Act,” Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay tweeted. “Enshrined in law, this enables the UK to leave the EU on 31st January.”

The Brexit bill passed its final hurdle in Parliament on Wednesday after the House of Lords abandoned attempts to amend it.

It was approved by Parliament’s upper chamber after the House of Commons overturned changes to the government’s Brexit bill made a day earlier by the unelected House of Lords.