Macron backs Putin’s proposal to hold summit of 5 permanent UNSC members in 2020

French President Emmanuel Macron has supported his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin’s proposal to hold a meeting between the leaders of the five states which founded the United Nations. The five permanent members of the UN Security Council have a special historic responsibility, Macron said in Jerusalem, and they need to meet together again.

Speaking at the fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, Putin has suggested holding a summit in 2020 involving the leaders of Russia, China, the US, France and Britain to discuss world affairs.

“Neglect of the past and discord in the face of threats may entail terrible consequences. We should have the courage to not only say so straightforwardly, but to do everything in our powers to protect and defend peace,” Putin said.

The UN’s five founding nations “that bear special responsibility for the preservation of civilization can, and must, set an example,” he said, adding that Russia “is prepared for such a serious discussion.”