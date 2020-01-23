Turkish FM says Russian S-400 air defense poses no threat to NATO, is ‘compatible’ with alliance

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Russia’s S-400 air defense system was compatible with NATO, which needed to set up a working group to study it.

“The claim is that the S400 and F-45s are incompatible. That’s the claim. Here is our proposal, let’s have a working group and NATO can chair this and let’s let experts make the assessment and come back to us,” he said.

“We believe the S400 and F-45 are compatible,” Reuters quoted Cavusoglu as saying during a panel discussion at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos. “It does not pose any threats to the NATO system or to NATO allies.”