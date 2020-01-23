 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US imposes Iran-related sanctions on two people and six companies, mostly Chinese
HomeNewsline

Turkish FM says Russian S-400 air defense poses no threat to NATO, is ‘compatible’ with alliance

23 Jan, 2020 10:55
Get short URL
Turkish FM says Russian S-400 air defense poses no threat to NATO, is ‘compatible’ with alliance
Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2020. © Reuters / Denis Balibouse

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Russia’s S-400 air defense system was compatible with NATO, which needed to set up a working group to study it.

“The claim is that the S400 and F-45s are incompatible. That’s the claim. Here is our proposal, let’s have a working group and NATO can chair this and let’s let experts make the assessment and come back to us,” he said.

“We believe the S400 and F-45 are compatible,” Reuters quoted Cavusoglu as saying during a panel discussion at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos. “It does not pose any threats to the NATO system or to NATO allies.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies