Tehran welcomes dialogue with Gulf neighbors, FM Zarif says

Iran welcomes dialogue with its Gulf neighbors, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday, according to Reuters. The statement comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

“Iran remains open to dialogue with its neighbors and we announce our readiness to participate in any complementary work that is in the interest of the region,” Zarif tweeted in Arabic.

In May and June 2019, several attacks took place on international merchant vessels in the region, which the United States and other nations blamed on Iran. Tehran denied the allegations. The US is leading a multi-national naval mission in the region.