 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Turkey won’t send more advisers to Libya while ceasefire is observed – Ankara

23 Jan, 2020 07:41
Get short URL
Turkey won’t send more advisers to Libya while ceasefire is observed – Ankara
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and FM Mevlut Cavusoglu attend the Libya summit in Berlin, Germany, January 19, 2020. © Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke / Pool

Turkey does not plan to send more military advisers to Libya while a ceasefire is being observed, RIA Novosti quoted Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying on Thursday. Ankara will instead commit to international efforts to reconcile the parties to the conflict, he added.

Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar must abide by calls for a political solution and take steps to secure “calm on the ground.”

Algeria will on Thursday host foreign affairs ministers from countries bordering Libya to discuss the conflict there, Reuters reported. Ministers from Egypt, Tunisia, Sudan, Chad, Mali and Niger will visit Algiers a week after a summit in Berlin aimed at shoring up a ceasefire.

Algeria maintains good contacts with all sides in Libya. Several other leaders and foreign ministers from Arab and European states and Turkey have all visited Algeria in recent weeks to discuss the crisis in Libya.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies