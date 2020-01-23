Turkey won’t send more advisers to Libya while ceasefire is observed – Ankara

Turkey does not plan to send more military advisers to Libya while a ceasefire is being observed, RIA Novosti quoted Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying on Thursday. Ankara will instead commit to international efforts to reconcile the parties to the conflict, he added.

Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar must abide by calls for a political solution and take steps to secure “calm on the ground.”

Algeria will on Thursday host foreign affairs ministers from countries bordering Libya to discuss the conflict there, Reuters reported. Ministers from Egypt, Tunisia, Sudan, Chad, Mali and Niger will visit Algiers a week after a summit in Berlin aimed at shoring up a ceasefire.

Algeria maintains good contacts with all sides in Libya. Several other leaders and foreign ministers from Arab and European states and Turkey have all visited Algeria in recent weeks to discuss the crisis in Libya.