 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Search underway in New South Wales for missing water tanker plane fighting Australia wildfires

23 Jan, 2020 05:11
Get short URL
Search underway in New South Wales for missing water tanker plane fighting Australia wildfires
FILE PHOTO: A C-130 Hercules Large Air Tanker drops a load of around 15,000 liters of water during a display by the Rural Fire Service at RAAF Base Richmond in Sydney, Australia. ©  Reuters / David Gray

A search has been launched for a water tanker aircraft that went missing while fighting back Australia’s raging wildfires, with fears it may have crashed somewhere in New South Wales (NSW), according to the state’s Rural Fire Service.

The C-130 Hercules Large Air Tanker is thought to have gone down in NSW’s Snowy Monaro region on Thursday. While it remains unclear how many people were on board the tanker, several aircraft have been dispatched to the area to carry out a search, including a number of helicopters and a Boeing P-8A Poseidon military craft. Five ambulances are also en route to the area as part of the search and rescue operation.

Witnesses in the vicinity of Snowy Monaro told local media they saw a “ball of fire” in what they believe was a crash.

Boasting a 15,000-liter water reservoir, the C-130 Hercules is the largest aircraft in the Rural Fire Service’s fleet.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies