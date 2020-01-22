 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits province in Western Turkey

22 Jan, 2020 20:15
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits province in Western Turkey
A 5.4 magnitude earthquake has struck the Akhisar district in the Manisa Province of Turkey. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.98 kilometers, according to the earthquake department at Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD). About three minutes after the 5.4 magnitude quake in Akhisar, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Kirkagac district. The first quake was felt across multiple provinces included Izmir, Manisa, Aydin and Denizli. Akhisar mayor Besim Dutlulu said he was seeking more information but that there was “no serious problem” in the city center and no news of destroyed buildings. The USGS calculated the magnitude at 5.6.

