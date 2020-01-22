Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits province in Western Turkey

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake has struck the Akhisar district in the Manisa Province of Turkey. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.98 kilometers, according to the earthquake department at Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD). About three minutes after the 5.4 magnitude quake in Akhisar, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Kirkagac district. The first quake was felt across multiple provinces included Izmir, Manisa, Aydin and Denizli. Akhisar mayor Besim Dutlulu said he was seeking more information but that there was “no serious problem” in the city center and no news of destroyed buildings. The USGS calculated the magnitude at 5.6.