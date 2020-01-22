Chinese authorities lock down Wuhan as killer virus spreads

Authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the 2019 novel coronavirus originated, have closed public transport networks and advised residents not to leave the city. The flu-like virus continues to spread and has killed 17 people there, with more than 500 people infected on the Chinese mainland. Local transportation networks, airports and train stations in Wuhan will be closed from 10am on Thursday morning, state media reported on Wednesday. The government has also asked citizens not to leave the city except in special circumstances.

Cases have also been confirmed in the US, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. However, disease experts in the UK believe that nearly 2,000 people may be infected and not showing symptoms.