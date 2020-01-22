 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Migrant caravan shrinks at Guatemala-Mexico border amid deportations

22 Jan, 2020 16:09
Migrant caravan shrinks at Guatemala-Mexico border amid deportations
Members of Mexico's National Guard hold their shields to block migrants, part of a caravan traveling to the US, near the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 20, 2020. © Reuters / Jose Torres

The number of migrants stuck at the Guatemala-Mexico border continues to dwindle as detentions chip away at what remains of the latest caravan, AP reports.

The first buses of migrants left Tecun Uman, Guatemala overnight to repatriate migrants to their countries. On Tuesday, Mexico began flying and busing hundreds of migrants who had crossed into the country back to Honduras.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador recognized the success of his government’s strategy on Wednesday, noting that many of the migrants had begun to voluntarily return to their countries.

US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf commended Mexico’s actions in a statement.

