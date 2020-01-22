 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
European Commission head von der Leyen says new US trade deal possible ‘in a few weeks’

22 Jan, 2020 15:23
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said a trade accord between Europe and the United States was possible within weeks. “Overall I had a very good conversation with” US President Donald Trump, von der Leyen told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“We are expecting in a few weeks to have an agreement that we can sign together,” AFP quoted her as saying. She added that the deal would cover trade, technology and energy.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to impose high tariffs on imports of cars from the European Union if the bloc doesn’t agree to a trade deal, Reuters said.

Trump previously threatened to place duties on European automobile imports, with the intent of receiving better terms in the US-Europe trade relationship. The president has delayed imposing the tariffs a number of times.

