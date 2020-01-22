European Commission head von der Leyen says new US trade deal possible ‘in a few weeks’

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said a trade accord between Europe and the United States was possible within weeks. “Overall I had a very good conversation with” US President Donald Trump, von der Leyen told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“We are expecting in a few weeks to have an agreement that we can sign together,” AFP quoted her as saying. She added that the deal would cover trade, technology and energy.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to impose high tariffs on imports of cars from the European Union if the bloc doesn’t agree to a trade deal, Reuters said.

Trump previously threatened to place duties on European automobile imports, with the intent of receiving better terms in the US-Europe trade relationship. The president has delayed imposing the tariffs a number of times.