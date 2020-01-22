Iraqi, US presidents meet in Davos, discuss foreign troops cut – Baghdad

Iraqi President Barham Salih met US President Donald Trump in Davos on Wednesday and discussed reducing foreign troops in the country, the Iraqi presidency said in a statement.

“During the meeting, reducing foreign troops and the importance of respecting the demands of Iraqi people to preserve the country’s sovereignty were discussed,” Reuters said, citing the statement.

The US Defense Department earlier claimed that its military presence makes Iraq more secure, despite calls by lawmakers in Baghdad for the removal of all foreign troops from the country. There are no plans by the US military to withdraw from Iraq, officials in Washington say.