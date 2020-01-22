 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iraqi, US presidents meet in Davos, discuss foreign troops cut – Baghdad

22 Jan, 2020 12:25
Iraqi, US presidents meet in Davos, discuss foreign troops cut – Baghdad
US President Donald Trump meets with Iraq's President Barham Salih during the 50th World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2020. © Reuters / The Presidency of the Republic of Iraq Office

Iraqi President Barham Salih met US President Donald Trump in Davos on Wednesday and discussed reducing foreign troops in the country, the Iraqi presidency said in a statement.

“During the meeting, reducing foreign troops and the importance of respecting the demands of Iraqi people to preserve the country’s sovereignty were discussed,” Reuters said, citing the statement.

The US Defense Department earlier claimed that its military presence makes Iraq more secure, despite calls by lawmakers in Baghdad for the removal of all foreign troops from the country. There are no plans by the US military to withdraw from Iraq, officials in Washington say.

