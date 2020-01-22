France will be ‘inflexible’ over Iran’s nuclear ambitions – Macron

France will be inflexible about Iran’s nuclear ambitions, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday. “In the current context, France is determined that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, but also that we avoid all military escalation in the region,” Reuters quoted Macron as saying.

The president made the comments in Jerusalem after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin ahead of commemorations marking 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz.

Tehran will never seek nuclear weapons, with or without a nuclear deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday. He called on the European powers to avoid ‘Washington’s mistake’ of violating Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

“The European powers will be responsible for the consequences of violating the pact,” said Rouhani, according to his website.