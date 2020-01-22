 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Greek island residents protest overcrowded migrant camps

22 Jan, 2020 10:43
Get short URL
Greek island residents protest overcrowded migrant camps
A view of a camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, January 22, 2020. © Reuters / Elias Marcou

Local residents, business owners and officials launched on Wednesday a day of protest on the Greek islands hardest hit by migration. They demanded that the Greek government ease the severe overcrowding at refugee camps, AP reported.

Most stores were closed and public services were halted on the Greek islands of Lesbos, Chios and Samos, where the camps in some cases have more than 10 times the number of people they were built for.

Regional governors and mayors plan to travel to Athens on Thursday to present their demands. Island authorities are urging the government to step up migrant transfers to the Greek mainland.

They are also seeking further information on the plans to build additional facilities that would be used to detain migrants listed for deportation.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies