 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
President Putin approves new government after previous cabinet resigns to pave way to constitutional amendments
HomeNewsline

US embassy calls for ‘immediate resumption’ of oil operations in Libya

21 Jan, 2020 15:54
Get short URL
US embassy calls for ‘immediate resumption’ of oil operations in Libya
Members of the Libyan internationally recognised government forces during a fight with Eastern forces in Ain Zara, Tripoli, April 28, 2019. © Reuters / Ismail Zitouny / File Photo

The US called Tuesday for an immediate resumption of Libya’s oil exports that have been blocked by forces loyal to military strongman Khalifa Haftar since last week.

The suspension of National Oil Corporation (NOC) operations “risks exacerbating the humanitarian emergency in Libya and inflicting further needless suffering on the Libyan people,” the US embassy in Tripoli tweeted.

Haftar’s forces, at war with fighters loyal to the UN-recognized Government of National Accord, blocked oil exports from Libya’s main ports on Saturday, a day before an international peace conference.

The move to stop the country’s main income source was a protest against Turkey’s decision to send troops to shore up Haftar’s rivals, AFP said. The action has suspended operations from Libya’s “oil crescent,” blocking several export terminals including Brega, Ras Lanuf and Al-Sidra ports.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies