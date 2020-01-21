 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
President Putin approves new government after previous cabinet resigns to pave way to constitutional amendments
HomeNewsline

Greek parties could name top judge 1st female president

21 Jan, 2020 13:55
Get short URL
Greek parties could name top judge 1st female president
President of the Council of State, Greece's top administrative court, Katerina Sakellaropoulou. © Reuters / Vassilis Rebapis / Eurokinissi

A high court judge is set to become Greece’s first female president after two opposition parties sided with the center-right government’s nomination, AP reports. Katerina Sakellaropoulou, 63, has served as president of the Council of State, a top administrative court, for the past 15 months.

Sakellaropoulou is set to receive “well beyond” the 200 votes needed for her election in a vote scheduled in the 300-seat Parliament on Wednesday, a government spokesman, Stelios Petsas, said.

Two center-left opposition parties have already backed Sakellaropoulou’s nomination, raising the total number of lawmakers from parties declaring support to 266.

Greece has a historically low level of women in senior positions in politics. In the current cabinet, all but one of the 18 senior positions are held by men. The president holds a largely ceremonial position.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies