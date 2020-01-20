EU’s $998mn budget to help countries hit by humanitarian crises

The European Union has set up a €900 million ($998 million) budget to help countries hit by humanitarian crises, with Africa getting the largest share of the money. “Europe has a responsibility to show solidarity and support for those in need,” said Janez Lenarcic, the EU commissioner for crisis management.

The EU Commission said on Monday that people in more than 80 countries will benefit from the funds in 2020. Some €400 million ($444 million) will go to programs developed in Africa, while €345 million ($383 million) has been awarded to address crises in the Middle East.

A further €111 million ($123 million) will be dedicated to programs in Asia and Latin America, the bloc’s executive arm said.

In the Middle East, the funding will “address the crisis in Syria and its refugees in neighboring countries, as well as the extremely critical situation in Yemen,” AP reports.