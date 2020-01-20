 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
More states back European-led naval mission in Hormuz – France

20 Jan, 2020 15:27
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz. © Reuters / Hamad I Mohammed / File Photo

A European-led naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz has won more political support from several countries, the French government said on Monday.

The vital shipping route for world transport has been impacted recently by military tensions in the Middle East.

The Foreign Ministry in Paris said the mission now has the political support of Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands and Portugal, besides France itself, Reuters reports.

Previously, the Netherlands, Denmark, Greece and France had expressed support for the European-led naval mission.

