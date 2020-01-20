More states back European-led naval mission in Hormuz – France

A European-led naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz has won more political support from several countries, the French government said on Monday.

The vital shipping route for world transport has been impacted recently by military tensions in the Middle East.

The Foreign Ministry in Paris said the mission now has the political support of Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands and Portugal, besides France itself, Reuters reports.

Previously, the Netherlands, Denmark, Greece and France had expressed support for the European-led naval mission.