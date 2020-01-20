 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lebanon ‘moving toward unknown’, needs new govt to avoid collapse, caretaker PM Hariri warns

20 Jan, 2020 14:23
Сaretaker PM Saad al-Hariri arrives to attend a military parade to mark the 76th anniversary of Lebanon's independence at the Ministry of Defense in Yarze, Lebanon, November 22, 2019. © Reuters / Mohamed Azakir

Lebanon needs to quickly form a new government to stop a collapse along with worsening economic and security conditions, caretaker prime minister Saad al-Hariri tweeted on Monday. Politicians have failed to agree on a government or an economic rescue plan since protests pushed Hariri to quit as prime minister in October.

Beirut has been rocked in recent days by some of the worst violence since the unrest began, with 370 injured in clashes between protesters and security forces on Saturday, Reuters said.

“Our government resigned in order to transition to a new government dealing with popular changes but obstruction has continued for 90 days and the country is moving toward the unknown,” Hariri said.

Last month, little-known former minister Hassan Diab was designated PM with the backing of the Hezbollah movement and its allies, but a deal on a cabinet has yet to be announced.

