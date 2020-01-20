 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
PM Modi’s associate Nadda elected president of India’s ruling party

20 Jan, 2020 13:36
Jagat Prakash Nadda, newly elected President of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is congratulated by Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, January 20, 2020. © Reuters / Anushree Fadnavis

India’s Hindu ruling party elected a veteran lawmaker and long-time associate of PM Narendra Modi as its president on Monday, ahead of a string of state elections.

Jagat Prakash Nadda will become the new president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), replacing Amit Shah, currently India’s home minister, Reuters reports.

Led by Modi and Shah, the BJP returned to power, winning the 2019 general election by a landslide majority. However, the party has failed to keep its hold on a number of key Indian states amid growing criticism over some of its recent moves.

Since late 2018, the BJP has lost control of the western states of Rajasthan and Maharashtra, Jharkhand in the east and Chhattisgarh in central India, even though Modi’s popularity seems largely undiminished.

